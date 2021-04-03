MPD: 14-year-old shows up at hospital with serious gunshot wound

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old seriously injured early Saturday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the teen arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in serious but stable condition.

Circumstances and the location of the shooting are still under investigation by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.