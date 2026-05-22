Convicted sex offender release in Mount Pleasant; temporary placement

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The Brief Mount Pleasant police are notifying the public about the release of a convicted sex offender. The offender's residence will serve as a temporary placement. The offender must comply with Sex Offender Registration rules or be subject to arrest.



The Mount Pleasant Police Department is alerting the public to the release of a convicted sex offender, 39-year-old Victor Little.

Release of sex offender

What we know:

Officials say he will be released from incarceration to a residence in Mount Pleasant from May 26 to June 3. The residence, located on Prairie Drive near Washington Avenue, will serve as a temporary placement.

The offender will be released under strict Department of Corrections supervision, which includes electronic GPS monitoring.

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The offender must adhere to all Sex Offender Registration rules or be subject to arrest.

Victor Little is described as a male, black, 5'2" tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Call with questions

What you can do:

If you have specific questions or concerns regarding this release, please contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-664-7975.