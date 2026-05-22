Convicted sex offender release in Mount Pleasant; temporary placement
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is alerting the public to the release of a convicted sex offender, 39-year-old Victor Little.
Release of sex offender
What we know:
Officials say he will be released from incarceration to a residence in Mount Pleasant from May 26 to June 3. The residence, located on Prairie Drive near Washington Avenue, will serve as a temporary placement.
The offender will be released under strict Department of Corrections supervision, which includes electronic GPS monitoring.
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The offender must adhere to all Sex Offender Registration rules or be subject to arrest.
Victor Little is described as a male, black, 5'2" tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Call with questions
What you can do:
If you have specific questions or concerns regarding this release, please contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-664-7975.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.