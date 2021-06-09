Mount Pleasant rollover accident, 2 injured

article

Two people were injured after a vehicle rolled over, crashing into a Walmart sign, in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday afternoon, June 9.

Police said the single-vehicle accident happened just after 1 p.m. near State Highway 20 and Village Center Drive.

The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Both are in stable condition, police said.

There is no suspicion of alcohol use for the driver, and the incident appeared to be related to a medical condition.

The intersection was shut down briefly due to the investigation, which remains open.

