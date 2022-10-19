Mount Pleasant rollover crash; man extracted, in stable condition

article

A 77-year-old man was taken to the hospital Wednesday, Oct. 19 following a rollover crash in Mount Pleasant. It happened on STH 20 at the Willow Road exit.

An off duty South Shore fireman witnessed the accident and was on scene assisting.

Officers and the South Shore fireman were initially not able to assist the man as the car had potentially "hot" wires attached to it. Once South Shore determined that the scene was safe the 77-year-old Mount Pleasant man was extracted from the vehicle.

Initial indications point to the man possibly having a medical issue.

Officials say the car went off the road and ran up the guide wire for a power pole – causing the top of the pole to break off and the car to flip and come to rest on its side.

The man was in stable condition at the scene prior to transport to the Aurora Hospital in Mount Pleasant.