Mount Pleasant Police Chief Soens retiring, appointed in 2019

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens will retire on Friday, May 10.

The police department said Soens has over 28 years of police service. He began his career in 1996 with the Janesville Police Department, where he worked as an officer until he joined the Mount Pleasant Police Department in 1998.

Soens worked second-shift patrol until his promotion to sergeant in 2009, the police department said. He was promoted to captain in 2017 and appointed police chief in 2019.

The police department said Soens was instrumental in numerous initiatives, including achieving law enforcement accreditation status through the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group and developing the department's wellness program.

In addition, the police department said Soens helped develop a lateral hiring program and procure body-worn cameras.