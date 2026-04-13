Mount Pleasant OWI crash, 28-year-old taken to the hospital

article

The Brief A two-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant on Sunday left one person injured. The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 28-year-old Racine woman, was taken to the hospital. Authorities have referred charges of intoxicated use of a vehicle and failure to yield causing great bodily harm.



One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant on Sunday, April 12.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of North Green Bay Road and Shirley Avenue for a two-vehicle crash.

One of the vehicles had rolled onto its side and initial reports indicated injuries and the possibility that people were trapped.

The investigation determined that the crash happened when the driver of an SUV was traveling south on North Green Bay Road and tried to make a left turn onto eastbound Shirley Avenue. The SUV was struck by a northbound vehicle traveling on North Green Bay Road.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 28-year-old Racine resident, had significant but non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken by the South Shore Fire Department to a local hospital.

This case remains under review pending laboratory results and court proceedings, and the following charges have been referred:

Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle

Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn Causing Great Bodily Harm

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone who saw the crash or has information regarding the vehicle or driver involved should contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department Investigation Line at 262-884-0454, press #6.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 1-262-636-9330 or 1-888- 636-9330, or by email at RacineCS@gmail.com.