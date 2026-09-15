Mount Pleasant homicide; Ronald Franklin arrested in Chicago

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The Brief A 17-year-old accused in a Racine County homicide has been taken into custody. Investigators say he killed another teen in a botched drug robbery. The victim, 18-year-old Geovonnie Amie, was shot and killed through a passenger window.



A 17-year-old wanted in connection to a Mount Pleasant homicide that happened on June 24 has been taken into custody.

Suspect in custody

What we know:

The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, led by the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested Ronald Rallo Franklin in Chicago on Sept. 14.

Franklin is currently being held at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center pending extradition proceedings to Wisconsin.

Ronald Franklin

Investigators previously obtained an arrest warrant for Ronald Rallo Franklin for the following charges:

Attempted Armed Robbery

Felony Murder

'Robbery gone bad'

The backstory:

On June 24, just a couple of weeks before turning 17, investigators say Ronald Franklin met up with an acquaintance to buy drugs.

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"It was a robbery gone bad, and he ended up shooting and killing the victim in this case," said Michael Seeger, a Racine police detective and U.S. Marshal Task Force officer. "During the attempted purchase, an incident occurred where Mr. Franklin brandished the firearm and shot and killed the victim."

Geovonnie Amie was behind the wheel when police say Franklin shot him through the passenger window. The 18-year-old's vehicle continued for a few blocks from Mount Pleasant to Racine before crashing into a parked car.

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