Motorcyclist struck by truck in Plymouth; rider with serious injuries

Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - A 74-year-old Town of Plymouth man suffered serious injuries after the motorcycle he was riding was struck in Plymouth on Friday afternoon, Sept. 17.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says just before 2:30 p.m., the motorcyclist traveling east on State Highway 23 turned northbound at County Road P -- and was struck by a truck traveling westbound on State Highway 23.

The motorcyclist was taken to Theda Clark Medical Center in Neenah for treatment.

The operator of the truck, a 62-year-old man from the Town of Lyndon, was not hurt.

