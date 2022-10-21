Motorcyclist killed, struck by vehicle on N. Teutonia in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police say a 33-year-old motorcyclist died from injuries suffered after he was struck by a vehicle on N. Teutonia Avenue on Friday, Oct. 21.

The wreck happened just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the motorcyclist was traveling on N. Teutonia Avenue when it collided with a vehicle that made a right turn on to N. Teutonia Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old woman, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.