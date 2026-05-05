Motorcyclist fled Fond du Lac County deputies; speeds over 140 mph

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The Brief A motorcyclist led Fond du Lac County deputies on several chases Monday night, May 4. The motorcyclist accelerated to speeds over 140 mph. The suspect was last seen exiting I-41 onto County Highway N.



The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is searching for a motorcyclist who led deputies on several chases Monday night, May 4.

Motorcyclist sought

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, around 8 p.m. a deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle for speeding and a license plate violation on I-41 near County Highway B in the Town of Byron.

Officials say the motorcyclist accelerated to speeds exceeding 130 mph. The pursuit was terminated.

At approximately 8:03 p.m., a second deputy observed the suspect exiting I-41 at South Hickory Street in the City of Fond du Lac.

After spotting the deputy, the suspect re-entered I-41 and accelerated to speeds over 140 mph. The deputy observed a license plate mounted beneath the seat at an angle, making it unreadable.

The deputy was unable to obtain the plate number and terminated the pursuit near W. Johnson Street.

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At approximately 8:06 p.m., a third deputy observed the suspect traveling northbound on I-41 near Townline Road in the Town of Friendship.

After the deputy activated emergency lights, the suspect accelerated onto the left shoulder, passing a car in the fast lane. The deputy was unable to catch up and terminated the pursuit near Sales Road in the Town of Eldorado.

The suspect was last seen exiting I-41 onto County Highway N. The suspect was not located.

Contact sheriff's office

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390.

You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Fond du Lac County Law Enforcement Tip Line by calling 920-906-4777.