Expand / Collapse search

Motorcycle officer hurt standing next to bike that was struck

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Officer hurt at 91st and Good Hope, Milwaukee article

Officer hurt at 91st and Good Hope, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee motorcycle officer was hurt at 91st and Good Hope on Monday afternoon, June 28.

Officials say the officer was off of his motorcycle at the intersection – blocking traffic for a hazard -- when one vehicle attempting to make a left turn was struck by another vehicle.

Officials say the impact of the collision caused the vehicle that was struck to hit the officer's motorcycle. The officer was not on the motorcycle at the time of the collision, however, he was standing in close proximity and the impact caused the officer to fall to the ground.  

Officer hurt at 91st and Good Hope, Milwaukee

Officer hurt at 91st and Good Hope, Milwaukee

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The officer is 49 years old with more than 21 years of service. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Nobody else was hurt. 

2 in custody after shooting at Hilton Hotel

Milwaukee police say two people are in custody and they are seeking a third person involved in a shooting that happened at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

Milwaukee project focused on underserved neighborhoods
slideshow

Milwaukee project focused on underserved neighborhoods

Making long-lasting impacts block by block, a project in Milwaukee is focused on underserved communities.

Students study Lake Michigan shoreline, erosion prevention measures
slideshow

Students study Lake Michigan shoreline, erosion prevention measures

One school district is working with community partners to make sure the next generation learns how to protect Lake Michigan's shoreline.