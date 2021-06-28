Motorcycle officer hurt standing next to bike that was struck

article

A Milwaukee motorcycle officer was hurt at 91st and Good Hope on Monday afternoon, June 28.

Officials say the officer was off of his motorcycle at the intersection – blocking traffic for a hazard -- when one vehicle attempting to make a left turn was struck by another vehicle.

Officials say the impact of the collision caused the vehicle that was struck to hit the officer's motorcycle. The officer was not on the motorcycle at the time of the collision, however, he was standing in close proximity and the impact caused the officer to fall to the ground.

The officer is 49 years old with more than 21 years of service. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Nobody else was hurt.