Mother's Day goodies at Jackson outdoor shop

A Washington County woman is making sure you have everything you need to make this Mother's Day extra sweet.

Dena Pranger has been running her candy business out of her home for over 20 years.

"To me, food is love," said Dena. "It always has been."

Her business thrives off of loyal customers coming to her home to shop. Like most things, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, her entire business was at risk.

"One day I would be like, 'Oh this is great,’ and the next I'm like, ‘Oh my God, what are we going to do?’ I've never been so up and down with not knowing things," she said.

She said it was her family, especially her brother, Scott, that kept her going.

"My peeps. My people. Literally, if it wasn’t for them, I couldn’t do it," she said.

Her divine creations go from her basement kitchen to an outside display, and for Mother's Day, she has everything you could need, from chocolates to potted flowers, all put together with love.



"I just want everyone to have a great Mother's Day and to know it is going to get better out there," said Dena.

Whether it's for your mom, a co-worker or a friend, a piece of chocolate can go a long way.

"We need to be more happy, and chocolate is a way to do it," she said. "If someone is sad, just give them a piece of chocolate to let them know you're thinking about them."