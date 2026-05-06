Mother's Day at Milwaukee County Zoo; moms receive free admission

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The Brief Celebrate Mother's Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All mothers will receive free admission, courtesy of Peoples State Bank. On Mother’s Day, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Spend a fun day with mom on Mother’s Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Sunday, May 10! All mothers will receive free admission, courtesy of Peoples State Bank.

Mother's Day at the zoo

What we know:

On Mother’s Day, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Regular parking, concessions, and daily attraction rates still apply. Peoples State Bank will be offering giveaways at their event booth.

The zoo has many animal moms to visit. Don't miss the newest addition to the Zebra Yard while celebrating mom! Grant’s zebra Thelma recently welcomed her daughter, Mistari, on April 22. See them both at the Ladish Co. Rhino Care Center.

Don't forget to visit the bonobos! Head over to Stearns Family Apes of Africa to see Elema and her baby, Remi. He’s reaching a major milestone soon—his very first birthday on May 30!

Additionally, during your visit you can also head to the Primates of the World to support Missing Orangutan Mothers (M.O.M.). The M.O.M. campaign honors the long-lasting and close bond that forms between orangutan mothers and their offspring.

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For more information, visit the zoo’s website.