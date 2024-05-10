The most stolen cars in the US are made by these two brands

article

Kia and Hyundai vehicles were the most stolen cars in 2023, according to a new report shared Thursday by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

In fact, Kia and Hyundai models occupied six spots, including the top three, on the list of the 10 most stolen vehicles last year, the NICB said, adding that social media trends highlighting how to steal these vehicles likely contributed.

A dangerous TikTok challenge last year popped up , in which thieves put a spotlight on how to hot-wire Kia and Hyundai cars with a USB cord and a screwdriver.

The companies' affected cars, many of them lower-cost models from the 2011 to early 2022 model years, were not equipped with a theft immobilizer. Such a device contains a computer chip in the key that must be recognized by another chip in the steering column before the engines start.

Kia and Hyundai operate independently but share a parent company, Hyundai Motor Group.

On this list behind Hyundai and Kia models are full-size pickups and additional mid-size cars, including the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Honda Accord, Honda Civic, and Ford F150 Series Pickup, according to the NICB, an association that works to prevent insurance-related crime and fraud.

More than 85% of passenger vehicles reported stolen were subsequently recovered by law enforcement or other means. The NCIB said 34%were recovered within a day of the vehicle being reported stolen.

"These rankings highlight the persistent threat of vehicle theft across the country," NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe said in a statement.

"NICB works with law enforcement agencies and industry partners to deploy advanced technologies and strategies to combat vehicle theft from organized criminal networks and individuals," Glawe added. "Even as we work to deter crime, it is crucial for owners to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to protect their vehicles."

What happens if your car is stolen and never found?

Car insurance will cover a stolen car if the driver carries comprehensive insurance, according to Insurance.com . But the policyholder will pay the deductible.

If the car is not recovered within 30 days, the insurance company will declare it a total loss and pay the policyholder its current cash value, the website adds.

How to prevent your car from being stolen

The NICB offered several tips to help prevent vehicle thefts:

Park in well-lit areas.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Hide valuables out of sight, such as in the glove box or trunk.

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.

Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running.

If your vehicle is stolen, call law enforcement and your insurer immediately because reporting a vehicle as soon as possible after it is stolen increases the chance of recovery.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.