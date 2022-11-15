Here are the most popular dog and cat names of 2022

article

When it comes to naming a dog or cat in 2022, Luna, Max, and Oliver reign supreme.

Rover.com, the online marketplace for owners in search of pet care, on Tuesday released its annual "Top Pet Names Report."

It draws on millions of user-submitted pet names over the last decade and shares some influential name trends, inspired by everything from streaming movies and shows to ‘90s nostalgia and even comfort foods.

After claiming the top spot for nine years in a row, Bella was eclipsed by Luna in 2022 as the most popular female dog name, the report said. Luna was also the top name for female cats.

Max marked ten consecutive years of earning the top spot for male dogs, while Oliver ranked first for male cats.

Other top 10 names for dogs included Charlie, Daisy, Milo, Lucy, Buddy, and Lily. Scroll to see the top 10 for both cats and dogs below.

Pet names inspired by entertainment, music, and food

The Rover report noted the effect of Disney’s 2021 "Encanto" movie, which "took pet names by storm in 2022." For dog names, Mirabel increased by 1,485%, Isabela by 93%, and Bruno by 26%. Mirabel was also up 932% for cats.

The hit series "Yellowstone," starring Kevin Costner, also left its mark on pet names. Rover said the name Yellowstone was trending up 485% for dogs, with Dutton (294%), Teeter (125%), Rip (100%), John (81%), Beth (64%), and Kayce (31%) also trending up. The top trending "Yellowstone"-inspired name for cats was Dutton, up 682%.

Another film-inspired trend was the sequel to "Top Gun" which hit theaters in 2022. The name Cruise increased by 53% for dogs.

"In fact, 36 years after the movie’s original debut, the names Goose (12%), Maverick (6%), and Cyclone (18%) were trending up for dogs in 2022," Rover said.

Some music-inspired names took center stage in 2022, such as the names Bieber (185%) and Styles (25%) for dogs, while Kitty Gaga (382%), Meghan (51%), and Stallion (85%) were trending for cats, Rover said.

Meanwhile, Ghost Pepper made the list for the first time for dogs in 2022, the report said. Other food and niche flavor names for dogs included Taco Bella, Spicy Nugget, McGriddle, and Crunchwrap — all of which debuted for the first time this year.

The top-trending comfort-food cat names this year included Roll (182%), Green Bean (162%), Casserole (102%), and S’More (102%), the report stated.

Here’s a look at the top 10 names for dogs and cats, according to Rover’s 2022 report:

Most popular dog names for boys

Max Charlie Cooper Milo Buddy Rocky Bear Teddy Duke Leo

Most popular dog names for girls

Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Lily Zoe Lola Sadie Bailey Stella

Most popular cat names for boys

Oliver Milo Leo Charlie Max Loki Simba Jack Ollie Jasper

Most popular cat names for girls

Luna Lily Bella Lucy Nala Callie Kitty Cleo Willow Chloe

This story was reported from Cincinnati.