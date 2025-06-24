article

A new report from Allstate ranks the U.S. cities with the safest and riskiest drivers. Here's how Wisconsin's two largest cities fared.

What they're saying:

Allstate's annual "2025 America’s Best Drivers Report" includes the list of the safest and most dangerous cities for drivers across the country.

The Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report looked at car insurance claims to see how likely drivers in the 200 biggest U.S. cities are to get into a crash compared to the national average. The list of cities comes from U.S. Census data.

This year’s report is based on claims for property and collision damage from January 2022 to December 2023. A collision in this report means any crash that leads to a damage claim.

Where does Milwaukee rank?

Local perspective:

Milwaukee ranked No. 59 in the report with a relative collision rate of 3.8% above the national average. The city ranked No. 45 in Allstate's 2015 report.

One of the 10 safest cities in the country is also located in Wisconsin. The report ranked Madison at No. 9, sliding three spots from its No. 6 rank in 2015. The report found, compared to the national average, Madison drivers were 14.5% less likely to be involved in a crash.

What are the most, least dangerous cities for drivers?

Dig deeper:

The riskiest cities for drivers (most likely to experience a collision with relative collision likelihood), according to Allstate, are:

Boston, MA: +244% Washington, DC: +172.4% Baltimore, MD: +153.1% Worcester, MA: +147.6% Springfield, MA: +130.8%

Seven of the 10 cities with the highest collision rates are in the Northeast, including Boston, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia, but the West Coast is also represented, with Los Angeles, Glendale, and Oakland, California, rounding out the list.

The safest cities for drivers (least likely to experience a collision with relative collision likelihood), according to Allstate, are:

Brownsville, TX: -25.9% Boise, ID: -24.1% Fort Collins, CO: -21.0% Cary, NC: -18.3% Laredo, TX: -17.7%

What you can do:

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drivers should never text or drive while distracted, always obey speed limits, and make sure you’re completely sober before getting behind the wheel.