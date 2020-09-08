More MKE restaurants' safety plans approved ahead of Sept. 15 deadline
MILWAUKEE - As the city of Milwaukee maintains its phase 4.1 status, more Milwaukee establishments had their safety plans approved by the health department ahead of the Sept. 15 deadline.
As of Sept. 8, the Milwaukee Health Department has received 230 safety plans for consideration.
View the complete list of businesses whose safety plans have been approved:
