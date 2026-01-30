Monster Jam is rolling into Milwaukee; at Fiserv Forum Jan. 31-Feb. 1

The Brief Monster Jam returns to Milwaukee from Saturday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, Feb. 1. General doors open 60 hours prior to event time.



Super-sized trucks are taking over Fiserv Forum! Monster Jam returns for an adrenaline-charged weekend on Saturday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, Feb. 1.

For the first time ever, the trucks will team up with freestyle motocross bikes to deliver some gravity-defying thrills.

Pit Party

What we know:

Check out the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities during the Monster Jam Pit Party on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Buy tickets here.

Post-Event Driver Meet and Greet

What we know:

The Monster Jam Post-Event Driver Meet and Greet offers an exclusive opportunity to meet and mingle with the drivers shortly after the event!

Fans can take photos, get autographs and hear competition takeaways from the drivers in a private event space.