Monkeypox vaccination appointments available: Milwaukee Health Department

The Milwaukee Health Department has opened more monkeypox vaccine appointments this week.

Appointments will occur at the Menomonee Valley Drive-Thru Clinic (2401 W. St. Paul Avenue).

The vaccination appointments are available during the following time slots:

Tuesday, Aug. 16: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 17: 12 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 18: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19: 12 – 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available by appointment only; no walk-ins will be accepted. Appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. Those eligible and interested should make an appointment using this link.

Vaccine is open to individuals 18 years and older who live or work in Wisconsin and meet at least one of the following criteria:

People who had skin-to-skin contact with an individual diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days.

People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure in the past 14 days.

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, trans women, and those who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days.

If you do not meet these criteria, please do not make an appointment, as you are not eligible at this time.

More information on monkeypox, including updates on the availability of vaccine appointments, can be found at Milwaukee.gov/monkeypox. For further questions, please call the Milwaukee Health Department hotline at 414-286-6800.