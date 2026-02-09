Monitoring measles; 6 Milwaukee residents potentially exposed on flight
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has identified six Milwaukee residents potentially exposed to the measles on a recent flight that traveled to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
Measles case
The backstory:
DHS officials said on Friday, Feb. 6, that the case is linked to a confirmed case in another state, and comes as DHS' Wisconsin Wastewater Monitoring Program also detected measles in untreated wastewater collected in Walworth County. This is the first detection of measles in wastewater in Wisconsin.
Officials said the case was exposed to measles out of state and is not linked to current confirmed cases in Waukesha County and Dane County. No additional personal identifying or health information will be released by DHS.
Exposure identified
What we know:
Officials with the Milwaukee Health Department said on Monday, Feb. 9, that they have completed their initial outreach to the six residents who may have been exposed to measles. They are now working with airport officials to connect with potentially impacted staff.
No calls from the public have been received to date.
Check immunization records
What you can do:
A person's immunization records can be accessed through the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR). Anyone unable to access their records should contact their health care provider or MHD for assistance.
MMR vaccines are available at doctors’ offices, some pharmacies, and at no cost at MHD Clinics during walk-in immunization hours.
What's next:
Health Commissioner of Health Mike Totoraitis will provide additional answers to questions at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 10. FOX6 News plans to stream that event.
