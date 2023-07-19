2023 MKE Black Theatre Festival tickets on sale, schedule released

article

The 2023 MKE Black Theater Festival has officially released its full schedule – and tickets are now on-sale.

Produced by Black Arts MKE, this year’s festival is expanding from one week to a three-week-long celebration of Black arts and culture. It will feature free events across the city with the purpose of supporting Black creatives and two full-production ticketed plays: MUD ROW and The Meeting.

Throughout August, the festival will also offer auction and play development workshops, a Black history presentation, a youth and family night, auditions for Black Nativity, a poetry set, and more. Events will occur at various venues throughout Milwaukee, including Marquette University, The Table at Alice’s Garden, Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum, and Studio 4A at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

August 9, 6:30 p.m., Indaba Community Band Shell: Youth & Family Night directed by Ashley S. Jordan

August 10, 11 a.m., Studio 4A at Marcus Center: AIR QUOTE MIKE, A play development workshop with Marti Gobel

by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Marti Gobel August 10-27, various times, Marquette University Helfaer Theatre: MUD ROW by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Marti Gobel

August 12, 5 p.m., Wisconsin Black Historical Society & Museum: Reflections on Black History with Everett Marshburn, facilitated by Sheri Williams Pannell and Clayborn Benson III

August 14, 6:30 p.m., WoLF Studios: Audition Workshops – Headshots for Emerging & Professional Actors and Audition 101

August 15, 6 p.m. Studio 4A at Marcus Center: Auditions for Black Nativity by Langston Hughes

August 17-19, 7:30 p.m., The Table at Alice’s Garden: THE MEETING by Jeff Stetson, directed by Denzel Taylor in collaboration with Bronzeville Arts Ensemble

August 26, 6 p.m., North Avenue Market: Poetry Set with Cedric Dale Hoard & Jasmine Sims

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

MUD ROW follows two generations of sisters in an area in the East End of West Chester, Pennsylvania called "Mud Row" while attempting to work through themes of race, class, love, loss and family, in order to break and bend generational patterns set before them. The production is a new collaboration with Marquette University’s VIP Theatre Program.

THE MEETING is a one-act play that depicts the supposed meeting of two of the most important men of modern times: Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

According to a news release, Black Arts MKE is committed to increasing the availability and quality of African American arts and culture. For more information about the MKE Black Theatre Festival, please visit their website.