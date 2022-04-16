Mitchell Park Domes' Floral Show brings spring inside

article

While we wait for the weather to start feeling like spring outside, the Mitchell Park Domes have created spring on the inside.

"It’s a bleak time outside still. There's a lot of rain and a lot of wind. You can get outside in your garden a little bit and do a little weeding here or there, but it doesn’t have the energy and impact that this show has," said horticulturist Rory Petry.

Take in the sounds, sights, smells and textures, soak in the colors of all the spring flowers, and escape the reality of a chilly Wisconsin spring.

"So you obviously see the big mophead hydrangeas in pink, the blue blowmeysers, more of a lacecap style. We also have Korean dogwoods in here. Those we can have outside, but really getting them inside and really having all those scents here for us to all enjoy together is really what this show is all about," said Petry.

"It's really peaceful. There was a lady who showed us a tree over there, you rub the leaf, and it smells like lemons. So far that’s my favorite. It's just really peaceful," said visitor Sarah Simon.

In recognition of Stress Awareness Month, Mitchell Park Domes staff is showcasing some animals, reminding everyone to de-stress at home, too – especially if you have a pet, like Steve the bearded dragon.

"Coming home and snuggling with my dog is the greatest feeling. I do feel de-stressed. Maybe not all the way, but I feel it melting off. That can be extremely helpful, especially this month," said park naturalist Paula Zamiatowski.

You can stroll through the Floral Show until May 29. For ticket prices and hours, visit their website.

