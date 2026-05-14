Mitchell Interchange weekend system ramp closure; May 15-17

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The Brief The DOT is notifying motorists of an upcoming system ramp closure within the Mitchell Interchange. The closure is part of the ongoing resurfacing and improvement project. The system ramp closure will take place from Friday night, May 15 to Sunday morning, May 17.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of an upcoming system ramp closure in the Mitchell Interchange. This work is part of the ongoing resurfacing and improvement project in Milwaukee County.

Mitchell Interchange Resurfacing

What we know:

The work will take place between the hours of 9 p.m. Friday, May 15 and 8 a.m. Sunday, May 17.

The eastbound I-894 to northbound I-43/94 system ramp tunnel will close for paving operations.The posted detour will utilize WIS 36 (Loomis Road) and Layton Avenue (County Y) to the northbound I-43/94 entrance ramp.

The posted detour will utilize WIS 36 (Loomis Road) and Layton Avenue (County Y) to the northbound I-43/94 entrance ramp.

The WIS 241 (27th Street) entrance ramps to I-43/94 northbound will also be closed during this time.

The I-894 eastbound exit ramp to WIS 241 (27th Street) is scheduled to close overnight Friday, from 9 P.M. to 8 A.M. on Saturday.The posted detour will utilize Layton Avenue (County Y) to the northbound I-43/94 entrance ramp.

The posted detour will utilize Layton Avenue (County Y) to the northbound I-43/94 entrance ramp.

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For more information, view the project site here.