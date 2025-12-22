Mitchell Interchange improvement project paused for winter months

article

The Brief Construction on the 6.5-mile Mitchell Interchange project in Milwaukee is officially pausing for the winter. Work is scheduled to resume in spring 2026, with the entire project expected to be finished by fall 2026. Improvements include pavement resurfacing from Rawson Ave to Howard Ave/35th St, bridge maintenance, and upgrades to the College Avenue park and ride.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Monday, Dec. 22 that it is pausing work during the winter months for the I-41/43/94/894 resurfacing and improvement project through the Mitchell Interchange.

Work will resume in spring 2026 and is scheduled for completion in fall 2026.

Improvements planned

What we know:

A news release says this project will resurface and make improvements to approximately 6.5 miles of I-41/94/43/894, through the Mitchell Interchange.

The project limits are Rawson Avenue to the south, Howard Avenue to the north, and 35th Street to the west. Improvements include:

Mill, patch, and resurface pavement within the corridor

New High Friction Surface Treatments

Bridge approach maintenance

Retaining wall and drainage improvements

Improvements to College Avenue park and ride lots

New signing and pavement marking

Traffic Impact

Dig deeper:

The majority of this project will be completed during overnight/off-peak hours. This project will maintain the current number of lanes and lane configurations.

Overnight/off-peak lane and ramp closures are anticipated. Detours will be posted for ramp closures.

Access to local businesses and residents will be maintained at all times.

You can sign up for alerts and updates on this project from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.