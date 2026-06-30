MKE Airport unveils newly branded Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Kids Zones
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has debuted a new look for its Make-A-Wish Kids Zones, showcasing a collaborative partnership between Make-A-Wish and Green Bay Packers Give Back.
Make-A-Wish Kids Zones
What we know:
Located on Concourses C and D, the Make-A-Wish Kids Zones first opened last year following a complete remodel to give young travelers a refreshed, engaging space to play.
According to a news release, 75% of wishes granted by Make-A-Wish Wisconsin involve flying, making MKE a major departure point for these families.
MKE Airport unveils newly branded Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Kids Zones
As long-time champions of the cause, Green Bay Packers Give Back is proud to partner with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin to sponsor the two Kids Zones at MKE Airport.
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What they're saying:
"This partnership reflects our continued commitment to supporting organizations that make a meaningful difference in our community," said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. "The Make-A-Wish Kids Zones have been a wonderful addition to the airport experience for traveling families, and we're proud to further showcase the incredible work of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin through these newly branded spaces."
The enhanced Kids Zones feature updated signage and branding that highlight the impact of wishes granted to children and families across Wisconsin.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and Green Bay Packers Give Back.