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MKE Airport unveils newly branded Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Kids Zones

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
Published June 30, 2026 10:06 AM CDT
Published June 30, 2026 10:06 AM CDT
MKE Airport unveils newly branded Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Kids Zones
MKE Airport unveils newly branded Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Kids Zones

MKE Airport unveils newly branded Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Kids Zones

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is debuting fresh branding for its Make-A-Wish Kids Zones.

The Brief

    • Milwaukee airport unveiled new branding for its Make-A-Wish Kids Zones on Tuesday.
    • Airport Director Brian Dranzik joined Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and Green Bay Packers Give Back for the event.
    • The new look celebrates Make-A-Wish Wisconsin’s mission of bringing joy and hope to children facing critical illnesses.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has debuted a new look for its Make-A-Wish Kids Zones, showcasing a collaborative partnership between Make-A-Wish and Green Bay Packers Give Back.

Make-A-Wish Kids Zones

What we know:

Located on Concourses C and D, the Make-A-Wish Kids Zones first opened last year following a complete remodel to give young travelers a refreshed, engaging space to play.

According to a news release, 75% of wishes granted by Make-A-Wish Wisconsin involve flying, making MKE a major departure point for these families.

MKE Airport unveils newly branded Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Kids Zones

As long-time champions of the cause, Green Bay Packers Give Back is proud to partner with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin to sponsor the two Kids Zones at MKE Airport.

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What they're saying:

"This partnership reflects our continued commitment to supporting organizations that make a meaningful difference in our community," said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. "The Make-A-Wish Kids Zones have been a wonderful addition to the airport experience for traveling families, and we're proud to further showcase the incredible work of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin through these newly branded spaces." 

The enhanced Kids Zones feature updated signage and branding that highlight the impact of wishes granted to children and families across Wisconsin. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and Green Bay Packers Give Back. 

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