The Brief Milwaukee airport unveiled new branding for its Make-A-Wish Kids Zones on Tuesday. Airport Director Brian Dranzik joined Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and Green Bay Packers Give Back for the event. The new look celebrates Make-A-Wish Wisconsin’s mission of bringing joy and hope to children facing critical illnesses.



Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has debuted a new look for its Make-A-Wish Kids Zones, showcasing a collaborative partnership between Make-A-Wish and Green Bay Packers Give Back.

Make-A-Wish Kids Zones

What we know:

Located on Concourses C and D, the Make-A-Wish Kids Zones first opened last year following a complete remodel to give young travelers a refreshed, engaging space to play.

According to a news release, 75% of wishes granted by Make-A-Wish Wisconsin involve flying, making MKE a major departure point for these families.

MKE Airport unveils newly branded Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Kids Zones

As long-time champions of the cause, Green Bay Packers Give Back is proud to partner with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin to sponsor the two Kids Zones at MKE Airport.

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What they're saying:

"This partnership reflects our continued commitment to supporting organizations that make a meaningful difference in our community," said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. "The Make-A-Wish Kids Zones have been a wonderful addition to the airport experience for traveling families, and we're proud to further showcase the incredible work of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin through these newly branded spaces."

The enhanced Kids Zones feature updated signage and branding that highlight the impact of wishes granted to children and families across Wisconsin.