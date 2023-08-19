Missing woman last seen in MIlwaukee found safe

article

UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Collins has been found safe.

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating critical missing 39-year-old Julie Collins.

Collins was last seen near 22nd and Well on Friday, Aug.18 around 6:30 pm.

She is described as a white woman, 5’8" tall, weighing 218 pounds, with medium-length blonde hair and blue eyes. Collins was last seen wearing a long blue and white dress.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.

