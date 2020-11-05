Missing Missouri teen located in Oconomowoc, 19-year-old arrested

A 14-year-old girl who has been missing from Joplin, Missouri since Sept. 17, was brought to the Oconomowoc Police Department Monday, police say.

On Wednesday, a 19-year-old Oconomowoc man was arrested in connection with her disappearance.

An investigation found the 19-year-old drove to Joplin and picked up the girl around Sept. 17, drove back to Oconomowoc and she had been staying with him ever since.

Her identity was confirmed by the Joplin Police Department and she was reunited with her family in Missouri on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old man is currently in custody at the Waukesha County Jail.

The Oconomowoc and Joplin Police Departments, alongside the FBI, are investigating.