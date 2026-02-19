Missing Milwaukee teens; last seen near 76th and Howard on Feb. 11
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing teenage girls last seen on Feb. 11.
Missing teens
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, 15-year-old Jayla Star and 17-year-old Aliyah Hartmann were last seen in the area of 76th and Howard shortly before 9 p.m.
Jayla is described as a Hispanic female, 5’03" tall, 132 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, ripped blue jeans and white shoes.
Aliyah is described as a Hispanic female, 5’05" tall, 135 pounds, with pink hair in a long ponytail and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue pajama pants.
They are not considered critically missing at this time, police say.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.