Missing Milwaukee teens; last seen near 76th and Howard on Feb. 11

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for missing 15-year-old Jayla Star and 17-year-old Aliyah Hartmann. They are not considered critically missing at this time, police say. Police ask anyone with information to call 414-935-7262.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing teenage girls last seen on Feb. 11.

Missing teens

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, 15-year-old Jayla Star and 17-year-old Aliyah Hartmann were last seen in the area of 76th and Howard shortly before 9 p.m.

Jayla is described as a Hispanic female, 5’03" tall, 132 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, ripped blue jeans and white shoes.

Aliyah is described as a Hispanic female, 5’05" tall, 135 pounds, with pink hair in a long ponytail and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue pajama pants.

They are not considered critically missing at this time, police say.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262.