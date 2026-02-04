Missing Milwaukee teen; police seek public's help

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for missing 15-year-old Heaven Rhodes-Bell, last seen on Monday. She was last seen near Sherman and Courtland. Police ask anyone with information to call 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager last seen on the city’s north side.

What we know:

Police said 15-year-old Heaven Rhodes-Bell was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 2, near Sherman and Courtland.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Rhodes-Bell is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black Crocs.

Authorities said Rhodes-Bell is not considered critically missing at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7272.