Missing Milwaukee teen; police seek public's help
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager last seen on the city’s north side.
What we know:
Police said 15-year-old Heaven Rhodes-Bell was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 2, near Sherman and Courtland.
Rhodes-Bell is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.
Police said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black Crocs.
Authorities said Rhodes-Bell is not considered critically missing at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7272.
