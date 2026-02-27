Missing Milwaukee teen, 1-year-old boy; last seen near 27th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl and her 1-year-old son.
What we know:
Aleyah Miller, 17, and Amir Miller, 1, were last seen on Feb. 8 in the area of 27th and Atkinson.
Aleyah is 5'10", 150 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, and a medium build.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 5 at 474-935-7252.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.