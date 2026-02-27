Expand / Collapse search

Missing Milwaukee teen, 1-year-old boy; last seen near 27th and Atkinson

By
Published  February 27, 2026 5:27am CST
Missing Persons
Aleyah Miller, Amir Miller

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are searching for a missing teen and child.
    • They were last seen on Feb. 8 near 27th and Atkinson.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 5 at 474-935-7252.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl and her 1-year-old son.

Missing

What we know:

Aleyah Miller, 17, and Amir Miller, 1, were last seen on Feb. 8 in the area of 27th and Atkinson.

Aleyah is 5'10", 150 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, and a medium build.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 5 at 474-935-7252

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

