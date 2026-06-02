Missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 3rd and Nash on May 28
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public's help to find 47-year-old Larry Walker.
Missing man
What we know:
Larry has been missing since Thursday afternoon, May 28, when he left his home near the intersection of 3rd and Nash at around 3:00 p.m.
Larry is described as a male, black, 5'05" tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, a goatee and multiple piercings.
He was last seen wearing a blue hat, black T-shirt, light blue jeans and blue Nike shoes.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.