Missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 3rd and Nash on May 28

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The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for public assistance in the search for Larry Walker. Larry was last seen on May 28, around 3 p.m., leaving his home in the area of 3rd and Nash. Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.



The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public's help to find 47-year-old Larry Walker.

Missing man

What we know:

Larry has been missing since Thursday afternoon, May 28, when he left his home near the intersection of 3rd and Nash at around 3:00 p.m.

Larry is described as a male, black, 5'05" tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, a goatee and multiple piercings.

He was last seen wearing a blue hat, black T-shirt, light blue jeans and blue Nike shoes.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.