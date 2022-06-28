Missing Milwaukee girl, last seen near Brown and Buffum

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a missing person report of Joniah Walker. She has been missing since Thursday, June 23. She was last seen near Brown and Buffum at approximately 6:31 p.m.

Joniah is described as a 15-year-old African American female, 5’01" tall, 100 pounds, with black braided hair and brown eyes.

Joniah is not considered a critical missing.

Anyone with any information on Joniah’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.