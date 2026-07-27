Missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 52nd and Mill

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The Brief Atoria Goodman, 14, was last seen on July 24, near 52nd and Mill. Police said Goodman is 5’04" tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.



Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Missing teen

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said Atoria Goodman was last seen around 2 p.m. near 52nd and Mill on Friday, July 24.

Goodman is described as a female, black, 5’04" tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She is not currently classified as a critical missing person.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Atoria’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.