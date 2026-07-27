Missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 52nd and Mill
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Missing teen
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said Atoria Goodman was last seen around 2 p.m. near 52nd and Mill on Friday, July 24.
Goodman is described as a female, black, 5’04" tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
She is not currently classified as a critical missing person.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Atoria’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.