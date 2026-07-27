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Missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 52nd and Mill

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published July 27, 2026 10:16 AM CDT
Published July 27, 2026 10:16 AM CDT
article

Atoria Goodman

The Brief

    • Atoria Goodman, 14, was last seen on July 24, near 52nd and Mill.
    • Police said Goodman is 5’04" tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Missing teen

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said Atoria Goodman was last seen around 2 p.m. near 52nd and Mill on Friday, July 24. 

Goodman is described as a female, black, 5’04" tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She is not currently classified as a critical missing person.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Atoria’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Missing PersonsMilwaukeeNews