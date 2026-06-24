Missing Milwaukee girl; police seek public's help
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said Emani Willis was last seen around 5 p.m. near 46th and Hadley on Sunday, June 21. Willis is described as Black, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 119 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
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She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and gray shoes.
Police said Willis is not considered a critically missing person at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milaukee Police Department provided information.