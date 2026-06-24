Missing Milwaukee girl; police seek public's help

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The Brief Emani Willis, 13, was last seen on Sunday, June 21, near 46th and Hadley. Police said Emani was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and gray shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.



Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said Emani Willis was last seen around 5 p.m. near 46th and Hadley on Sunday, June 21. Willis is described as Black, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 119 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

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She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and gray shoes.

Police said Willis is not considered a critically missing person at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7272.