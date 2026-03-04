Expand / Collapse search

Missing Menomonee Falls man; last seen at Mitchell International Airport

Published  March 4, 2026 5:37am CST
Missing Persons
Gurnoor Kler

The Brief

    • Menomonee Falls police need help to find a missing and endangered man. 
    • Gurnoor Kler, 28, was last seen at Mitchell International Airport on Feb. 28. 
    • Anyone with information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked for the public's help to find a missing and endangered man. 

Missing man

What we know:

Gurnoor Kler, 28, left his home in Menomonee Falls in an Uber on Feb. 28. He was last seen at Mitchell International Airport around 6:45 p.m. that same day. 

At the time, he said he was heading for a hotel in Milwaukee. 

Kler is described as a male, Asian, 6'03" tall, 375 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and black slippers. 

Police tips

What you can do:

If anyone has contact with, or believes they have located Gurnoor Kler, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Menomonee Falls Police Department. 

