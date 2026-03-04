Missing Menomonee Falls man; last seen at Mitchell International Airport

article

The Brief Menomonee Falls police need help to find a missing and endangered man. Gurnoor Kler, 28, was last seen at Mitchell International Airport on Feb. 28. Anyone with information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.



The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked for the public's help to find a missing and endangered man.

Missing man

What we know:

Gurnoor Kler, 28, left his home in Menomonee Falls in an Uber on Feb. 28. He was last seen at Mitchell International Airport around 6:45 p.m. that same day.

At the time, he said he was heading for a hotel in Milwaukee.

Kler is described as a male, Asian, 6'03" tall, 375 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and black slippers.

Police tips

What you can do:

If anyone has contact with, or believes they have located Gurnoor Kler, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.