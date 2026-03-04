Missing Menomonee Falls man; last seen at Mitchell International Airport
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked for the public's help to find a missing and endangered man.
What we know:
Gurnoor Kler, 28, left his home in Menomonee Falls in an Uber on Feb. 28. He was last seen at Mitchell International Airport around 6:45 p.m. that same day.
At the time, he said he was heading for a hotel in Milwaukee.
Kler is described as a male, Asian, 6'03" tall, 375 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and black slippers.
Police tips
What you can do:
If anyone has contact with, or believes they have located Gurnoor Kler, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Menomonee Falls Police Department.