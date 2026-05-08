Missing, endangered Sheboygan County teen; last seen on stolen bike

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The Brief Authorities in Sheboygan County are looking for a missing and endangered 14-year-old boy, Mason Sleva. He left a residential treatment facility on Thursday night, May 7. Anyone with any information on Mason's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office at 920-459-3112.



The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a missing and endangered teenager, 14-year-old Mason Sleva.

Missing teen

What we know:

The sheriff's office says Mason was last seen by staff at his residential treatment facility in Waldo on Thursday, May 7, around 9:30 p.m. He left the facility out of his bedroom window.

Mason was spotted by police in the City of Plymouth at approximately 12:50 a.m. on May 8.

Officers attempted to apprehend Mason by setting up a perimeter and requesting assistance from the Sheboygan County Drone Team. However, efforts were unsuccessful.

At some point after that, Mason stole a mountain bike.

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Description

What we know:

Mason Sleva is a 14-year-old male, white, with a height of 5' 7" and a weight of 140 lbs. He has blue eyes, blonde hair that's short and curly.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt tied around his face to resemble a ski mask, a dark hooded winter jacket, baggy blue jeans, and dark shoes.

Anyone with any information on Mason's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office at 920-459-3112.