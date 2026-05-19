Missing, endangered man; Mount Pleasant police seek public's help

article

The Brief Paul Alexander, 71, was last seen Saturday night at his Mount Pleasant home, according to police. Police said Alexander missed a dialysis appointment in Ohio after leaving Wisconsin to visit relatives. Alexander’s Hyundai Palisade was last seen on camera in Kansas on Tuesday afternoon, police said.



Mount Pleasant police issued a missing endangered person alert for a 71-year-old man last seen Saturday night.

What we know:

Paul Alexander was last seen between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at his Mount Pleasant home, according to police.

Police said Alexander left his home in a new vehicle he had purchased the day before from Zeigler Hyundai of Racine. He was believed to be heading to Columbus, Ohio, to visit relatives and had a dialysis appointment scheduled there Sunday, May 17.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Alexander never showed up for the appointment, and relatives were unaware he was coming to Ohio, police said.

His vehicle was last seen on camera in Kansas at 3:44 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.

Dig deeper:

Alexander is described as Black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 292 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a red and black plaid flannel shirt, green sweatpants and black shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said he may be driving a 2026 Hyundai Palisade with Wisconsin license plate ALU8144.

The alert described the vehicle as blue, though DOT records show the color as black.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454.