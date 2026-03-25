Missing, endangered Caledonia woman; police seek public's help
CALEDONIA, Wis. - The Caledonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 65-year-old woman.
Missing woman
What we know:
Kari Nelson was last seen leaving her house around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24 to go pick up her medication from Meijer in Oak Creek, but never returned home.
Kari's vehicle was located at Bender Park in Oak Creek around 10 p.m. that same day — but she was not located. Kari's cell phone was located in her vehicle.
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She is described as a female, white, 5'4" tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a purple and white fleece, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledonia Police Department at 262-939-4506.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Caledonia Police Department.