Missing, endangered Caledonia woman; police seek public's help

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The Brief Caledonia police are searching for 65-year-old Kari Nelson. Kari was last seen on March 24 leaving her house to go to Meijer in Oak Creek. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledonia Police Department at 262-939-4506.



The Caledonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 65-year-old woman.

Missing woman

What we know:

Kari Nelson was last seen leaving her house around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24 to go pick up her medication from Meijer in Oak Creek, but never returned home.

Kari's vehicle was located at Bender Park in Oak Creek around 10 p.m. that same day — but she was not located. Kari's cell phone was located in her vehicle.

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She is described as a female, white, 5'4" tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a purple and white fleece, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledonia Police Department at 262-939-4506.