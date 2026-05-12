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Missing Brown Deer teen; police seek public's help

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Published  May 12, 2026 9:32am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Ma’kya Jackson

The Brief

    • Brown Deer police are searching for missing 14-year-old Ma’kya Jackson.
    • He was last seen near 51st and Wabash on Sunday evening.
    • If you see Ma’kya Jackson, please contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900.

BROWN DEER, Wis. - The Brown Deer Police Department needs your help in finding a missing teenager, 14-year-old Ma’kya Jackson.

Missing teen

What we know:

Police say Ma’kya walked away from her residence in the area of 51st Street and Wabash Avenue in the Village of Brown Deer around 9:15 a.m. on May 10.

Ma’kya is described as a female, black, 5'3' tall, 103 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket with blue/black Adidas pants with white stripes and a white backpack.

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Police tips

What you can do:

If you see Ma’kya Jackson, please contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900 and reference case 26-007586.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Brown Deer Police Department. 

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