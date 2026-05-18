Missing Beaver Dam woman; husband arrested, charged with homicide

The Brief An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Alexis Nelson. Alexis has been missing since spring 2025, which is the last time family members say they heard from her. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrested her husband, 43-year-old Aaron Nelson, on May 15.



The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of Alexis Nelson.

Alexis Nelson missing, Aaron Nelson charged

Dig deeper:

Alexis Nelson, who is from Beaver Dam, has not been heard from since spring 2025.

On Friday, May 15, following an extensive investigation, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year-old Aaron Nelson, Alexis' husband, in connection with her disappearance and homicide. Alexis's body still has not been found.

Aaron Nelson

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Nelson has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

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Investigation and timeline

What we know:

"I still wish he would tell them where her body is. What he did with her, at least, you know? The family needs it," said Carrie Peaine.

Peaine lived in the same building as the Nelsons and remembers hearing fighting and seeing Alexis only when accompanied by Aaron.

On Monday, May 18, 43-year-old Aaron Nelson appeared in a Dodge County courtroom. He is charged with killing his wife, Alexis, and hiding her body.

Aaron Nelson in court

"We're requesting $1 million cash bail with the condition that the defendant have no contact with any witnesses listed in the criminal complaint," said Dodge County District Attorney Andrea Will.

Prosecutors say on the morning of March 29, 2025, Alexis and Aaron were seen on video at this Beaver Dam Kwik Trip.

Cell records show Alexis' cellphone is seen traveling to Sun Prairie.

Alexis Nelson

The following day, court filings say Aaron Nelson went to a Menard's and purchased a 32-gallon trash bin, which was later found with blood evidence and Alexis Nelson's DNA.

Days later, prosecutors say Nelson created a new Facebook page and listed his marital status as widowed.

He claimed he and Alexis moved to Missouri. But he later moved in with another woman in Fond du Lac County.

Months would go by before Alexis' mother contacted police last fall.

During that time, prosecutors say Nelson told conflicting stories about his wife's disappearance to his co-workers and new girlfriend, saying she died from alcohol abuse or cancer.

Peaine says she remembers investigators coming to the apartment three or four times.

"They did have a cadaver dog, one time," Peaine added.

Filings found the scent of human decomposition in the old apartment and a search of a storage unit found blood matching that of Alexis Nelson.

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Court proceedings

What's next:

"The court believes the state's request is appropriate, will order $1 million cash bail," said Dodge County court Commissioner Steven Seim.

Aaron Nelson has a review hearing scheduled for May 27, with a preliminary hearing set for the day after.

He is currently being held in the Dodge County Jail.

Police tips

What you can do:

Beaver Dam police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 920-356-2552.