Missing and endangered: 22-year-old woman from Menominee Reservation last seen June 16

KESHENA, Wis. -- The Menominee Tribal Police Department is searching for a woman missing from the Menominee Indian Reservation. Katelyn Kelley, 22, was last seen June 16.



Police described her as a Native American woman, standing 5’2” tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.









She was reportedly last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 16 on the Menominee Indian Reservation -- in the area of County Highway VV (East) and Silver Canoe Road. She was reportedly walking eastbound on County Highway VV towards the Village of Keshena.



She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black swimsuit type top, blue jean shorts and black flip-flops.



Anyone with information about Kelley's whereabouts was asked to call police at 715-799-3881.