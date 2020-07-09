Expand / Collapse search

Missing and endangered: 22-year-old woman from Menominee Reservation last seen June 16

KESHENA, Wis. --  The Menominee Tribal Police Department is searching for a woman missing from the Menominee Indian Reservation. Katelyn Kelley, 22, was last seen June 16.

Police described her as a Native American woman, standing  5’2” tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.



She was reportedly last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 16 on the Menominee Indian Reservation --  in the area of County Highway VV (East) and Silver Canoe Road. She was reportedly walking eastbound on County Highway VV towards the Village of Keshena.

She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black swimsuit type top, blue jean shorts and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information about Kelley's whereabouts was asked to call police at 715-799-3881.