Miss Wisconsin crowned Miss America; Grace Stanke talks about experience

Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America Thursday night, Dec. 15. Stanke joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about her experience.

Fifty-one young women from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. competed for the college scholarships that come with the title of Miss America.

The Miss America Organization, a 501(c) 4 non-profit corporation, provides millions of dollars in annual college scholarship assistance making it the largest scholarship program for women in the United States. MAO contestants contribute over 500,000 hours of community service annually.

