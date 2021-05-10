Miss Black Wisconsin appreciation awards handed out

Tajzee Strong, the Wisconsin representative for the Miss Black USA scholarship pageant, is giving out appreciation awards to people and companies she feels have directly impacted the minority community.

FOX6 caught up with Strong and explains the significance behind the awards

"There’s a lot of people that help out behind the scenes that don’t get ‘thank yous’" she said.

Tajzee Strong, Miss Black Wisconsin 2020, took it upon herself to say thank you...

Tazjee Strong, Miss Black Wisconsin 2020

"I feel nervous and excited. I’m here today handing out appreciation awards in my pageant name to individuals and companies that have directly impacted the minority community," said Strong.

Those people include strong's former middle school, Indian Mound Middle School in McFarland.

"A lot of tears. My old middle school principal was extremely excited," she said.

Community Care Resources, a foster care company in Madison and the Racine Army recruiting station who helped Strong make a big decision...

"I’ll be reenlisting in the Army," she said. "Just felt like that was where I was supposed to be so I made it happen."

She’ll be enlisting in June with a little help.

"We made it happen for you so we’re super proud of you and super proud to be part of your journey and thank you so much for this award," said Sgt. First Class Bumgarner.

Strong says she plans to give out the appreciation awards every year, even after her reign as Miss Black Wisconsin ends.

"I think it will definitely spark something in the minority community to know that this is not only a positive entity of our community but the specific organizations and individuals that I’ve chosen, these are people you can trust and these are people that are not going to hurt you," she said.

Tajzee plans to compete in the Miss Black USA national pageant representing Wisconsin.

The pageant is the first week of August in Washington, D.C.