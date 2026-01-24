Minneapolis shooting: Milwaukee protest, march downtown Saturday

The Brief A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed a man in Minneapolis on Saturday. In response, protesters gathered and marched in downtown Milwaukee. The man killed has been identified as Alex Pretti, who grew up in Green Bay.



A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed a 37-year-old man, now identified as Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis on Saturday morning, Jan. 24. It led to protests there, as well as in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee protest

Local perspective:

A FOX6 News tower camera captured a march past Red Arrow Park downtown on Saturday afternoon. Organizers called the demonstration "emergency action" to "stop ICE terror."

Later, FOX6 News caught up with a demonstration elsewhere downtown. Signs protested against ICE and the separation of families.

What they're saying:

Federal authorities said Pretti was armed. Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino did not state if Pretti pulled a gun or where the gun was when Pretti was shot. Pretti had a legal permit to carry, is a U.S. citizen and lives in Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Local perspective:

The Associated Press reported Pretti grew up in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he played football, baseball and ran track for Preble High School. He was a Boy Scout and sang in the Green Bay Boy Choir.

Minneapolis shooting

Big picture view:

The shooting comes one day after thousands of Minnesotans took to the streets in subzero temperatures for a peaceful march and rally calling on ICE to leave the state.

Saturday's shooting was the third involving federal agents this year, including the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent on Jan. 7.

What they're saying:

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social just a few hours after the shooting, saying, in part, the federal agents are in the state because of "massive monetary fraud" and "illegal criminals that were allowed to infiltrate the state through the democrats' open border policy."

And he lashed out at Minnesota's governor and the Minneapolis mayor. Trump shared images of the gun that immigration officials said was recovered and said: "What is that all about? Where are the local police? Why weren't they allowed to protect ICE officers?"

In a statement, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in part:

"Minnesotans and our local law enforcement have done everything we can to deescalate. The federal government must deescalate. I once again call on the President to remove the 3,000 agents from Minnesota who are sowing chaos and violence.

"Despite these horrific acts by the federal government, Minnesotans are still standing up for the rule of law and the dignity of all people."

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News is keeping track of updates from FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul as coverage continues in the Twin Cities.

