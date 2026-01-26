Minneapolis ICE shootings; Milwaukee groups share protester rights

The Brief Community groups are canvassing Milwaukee neighborhoods to explain rights related to ICE encounters. An attorney said the First Amendment generally protects filming law enforcement in public spaces. City officials shared protester rights resources following the Minneapolis ICE shooting.



Community advocates and legal experts in Milwaukee are urging people to understand their rights as protesters and observers following the killing of Alex Pretti during an ICE operation in Minneapolis.

What we know:

Bystander video shows Pretti filming immigration agents on the street before he was killed. The incident, along with the killing of Renée Good, has heightened tensions nationwide and prompted renewed outreach efforts in Milwaukee, even as officials say they are not seeing a surge of ICE activity locally similar to what occurred in Minneapolis.

ICE maintains an office in a Milwaukee School of Engineering-owned building downtown, but community members say fear and uncertainty remain high.

Julie Velazquez, outreach chair for the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, said volunteers have been canvassing neighborhoods on the city’s south side to educate residents about their rights if approached by immigration enforcement.

Local perspective:

"We'll be going around the barrio – the neighborhood. Talking to folks about their rights," said Velazquez. "About how to identify ICE or immigration enforcement officials and what they can do to keep themselves and their neighbors safe."

Velazquez said the goal is to help people identify immigration agents and understand how to protect themselves and their neighbors.

She added that accountability depends on awareness.

"Long term it's important those people are held accountable, and the only way we can do that is if we know our rights and when they are being violated," Velazquez said.

Attorney Julius Kim of Kim & LaVoy said the First Amendment generally protects the right to film law enforcement and federal agents in public spaces.

"Generally speaking, people are allowed under the first amendment to film or video what they’re seeing," said Kim.

Kim said emotions are running high following the Minneapolis shooting and urged caution.

"Living in really strange and volatile times and people's emotions are getting the better of them at this point in time," Kim said.

He emphasized that safety should come first.

"Safety is number one priority," he said. "Again, you may have the right to film or record ICE officers just do it in a way that is not going to interfere with them, try to comply as best you can."

What you can do:

Kim provided the following tips for those who protest:

People do have a First Amendment right to record law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties in public areas.

If you record law enforcement, do so from a safe distance.

You do not have the right to interfere with law enforcement activities.

If you are detained or arrested by law enforcement, keep your cool. Don’t escalate the situation and risk getting hurt.

Use common sense. If things are getting overly heated, pause or remove yourself from the situation.

Leaders also compiled a list of protest-related resources, including guidance from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

