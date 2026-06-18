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Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 1 wounded near 19th and Becher

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 18, 2026 6:04 AM CDT
Published June 18, 2026 6:04 AM CDT
article

19th and Becher, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning, June 18.
    • A 37-year-old was shot and wounded near 19th and Becher.
    • Police are still searching for the suspect.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, June 18 left one person wounded. 

19th and Becher 

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 37-year-old was shot near 19th and Becher around 12:34 a.m. 

The victim was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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