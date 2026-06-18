Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 1 wounded near 19th and Becher
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, June 18 left one person wounded.
19th and Becher
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 37-year-old was shot near 19th and Becher around 12:34 a.m.
The victim was hospitalized with critical injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.