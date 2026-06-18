Milwaukee shooting Thursday; 1 wounded near 19th and Becher

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning, June 18. A 37-year-old was shot and wounded near 19th and Becher. Police are still searching for the suspect.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, June 18 left one person wounded.

19th and Becher

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 37-year-old was shot near 19th and Becher around 12:34 a.m.

The victim was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.