Milwaukee's Wicked Hop remains closed; additional roach activity found

The Brief The Wicked Hop in Milwaukee will remain closed after inspectors observed additional live roach activity on Friday. Inspection reports document dead and live American cockroaches in the basement and main kitchen areas. The facility will focus over the weekend on implementing additional steps necessary to address the issue.



The Wicked Hop will remain closed after City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) inspectors observed additional live roach activity on the first floor in a back preparation area on Friday, Feb. 27.

Wicked Hop closed

What's next:

During the health department’s reinspection on Friday, they provided additional recommendations and encouraged the establishment to consult with their licensed pest management company on further corrective measures.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department said the facility will focus on implementing additional steps necessary to address the issue over the weekend.

Inspectors will reconnect with the facility next week to reassess next steps.

Roach activity found

The backstory:

According to the health department, inspectors were initially onsite Wednesday, Feb. 25, conducting a routine inspection at a separate facility that shares a basement with the Wicked Hop.

While no live roaches were observed in the other facility, inspectors identified dead roaches throughout the shared basement area.

Inspectors then checked The Wicked Hop’s kitchen spaces, where live roach activity was observed. As a result, MHD inspectors issued an Order to Cease Regulated Food Sales.

An Order to Cease Operations inspection report dated Feb. 25 documents "several dead American Cockroaches" observed in basement food storage, single-service storage and prep kitchen areas, and "a live juvenile American Cockroach" observed in the main kitchen on the first floor.

A separate complaint inspection conducted Feb. 25 lists additional violations, including excess grease buildup on cooking equipment and floors, a large gap at the base of the back door that could allow insects or rodents to enter and basement conditions that could provide harborage for pests.

The complaint report notes a $150 fee was issued due to repeat violations.

