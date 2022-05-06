Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee’s Vincent HS offers hands-on agricultural programs

Milwaukee’s Vincent High School offers hands-on agricultural education programs

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee’s Vincent High School offers hands-on agricultural education programs that teach students about entrepreneurship, business, horticulture and culinary arts – And this weekend they’re having a fundraiser to benefit the program. Brian is on their farm hanging out with some school’s special attractions.

Not many high school student can say that they learned how to trim goat hoofs in an outside classroom

Students in Vincent High School Environmental Science program study and explore

Vincent High School offers a number of facilities that support urban agriculture educational programming, including a greenhouse

