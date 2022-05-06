Milwaukee’s Vincent HS offers hands-on agricultural programs

Milwaukee’s Vincent High School offers hands-on agricultural education programs
Brian is on their farm hanging out with some school’s special attractions.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee’s Vincent High School offers hands-on agricultural education programs that teach students about entrepreneurship, business, horticulture and culinary arts – And this weekend they’re having a fundraiser to benefit the program. Brian is on their farm hanging out with some school’s special attractions.
Not many high school student can say that they learned how to trim goat hoofs in an outside classroom
Brian is at the school learning how this hands-on agriculture experience prepares students for the future.
Students in Vincent High School Environmental Science program study and explore
Brian is spending time with them outside, among trees participating in a scavenger hunt.
Vincent High School offers a number of facilities that support urban agriculture educational programming, including a greenhouse
That’s where we find Brian who’s learning about hydroponics and its’ benefits.
Milwaukee’s Vincent High School offers hands-on agricultural education programs that teach students about entrepreneurship, business
Brian is on their farm hanging out with some student learning how to make a candle with beeswax.
Milwaukee’s Vincent High School offers hands-on agricultural education programs that teach students about entrepreneurship
Brian is on their farm hanging out with some student learning how to make a candle with beeswax.