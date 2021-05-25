Milwaukee's Texas Roadhouse locations hiring 100 positions

Milwaukee’s Texas Roadhouse locations will host their first-ever hiring event to fill more than 100 full and part-time positions.

A news release says Texas Roadhouse is doing in-person interviews with all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online at texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday. To reserve an interview time, applicants must register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, June 7, at each participating location.

Texas Roadhouse says it offers extensive training and unlimited opportunities for advancement. In 2020, Texas Roadhouse spent more than $20 million in COVID pay, COVID relief, and bonuses for employees.

Texas Roadhouse is an equal opportunity employer.