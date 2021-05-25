Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee's Texas Roadhouse locations hiring 100 positions

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Business
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee’s Texas Roadhouse locations will host their first-ever hiring event to fill more than 100 full and part-time positions.

A news release says Texas Roadhouse is doing in-person interviews with all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online at texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday. To reserve an interview time, applicants must register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, June 7, at each participating location.

Texas Roadhouse says it offers extensive training and unlimited opportunities for advancement. In 2020, Texas Roadhouse spent more than $20 million in COVID pay, COVID relief, and bonuses for employees.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Texas Roadhouse is an equal opportunity employer.

Restaurants are hiring after COVID restrictions lifted

If you are looking for a job, Milwaukee restaurants want you to know they are hiring. A Wisconsin Restaurant Association survey finds 83 operators had difficulty filling job openings. But Milwaukee is getting ready to drop all of its COVID-19 restrictions.