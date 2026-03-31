Milwaukee's Storm the Bastille 5K returns July 9, 2026

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The Brief Registration is now open for Milwaukee's Storm the Bastille 5K, celebrating its 40th year on Thursday, July 9, 2026. The event remains the city's only nighttime downtown run, serving as the official kickoff for the four-day Bastille Days festival. Early bird registration is $40 through May 31.



East Town Association announced on Tuesday, March 31, that the 40th annual Storm the Bastille 5K Run/Walk will be taking place on Thursday, July 9 at 9 p.m. in downtown Milwaukee.

Storm the Bastille 5K

What we know:

A news release says registration is now open and early bird pricing of $40 is available through May 31.

Storm the Bastille is Milwaukee's only organized nighttime downtown run. It serves as the official kickoff to Bastille Days, leading participants on a route through the East Town and Historic Third Ward neighborhoods. This year marks a milestone four decades of the opening night tradition.

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The release says race registration includes a special 40th Anniversary Storm the Bastille shirt, a timed bib, and a post-race Michelob Ultra (or water) to kick off Bastille Days weekend. Registrants can also choose to donate additional funds to support ongoing restoration of the festival’s 42-foot Eiffel Tower replica. Proceeds from Storm the Bastille support Bastille Days, one of the nation's largest French-themed celebrations, taking place July 9–12, 2026 in Cathedral Square Park. The free, four-day festival attracts over 250,000 visitors annually and features live music, French and Cajun cuisine, an international marketplace, and street performers.

Register now

What you can do:

To register for the race or learn more, visit easttown.com/bastille5k.