Milwaukee's Storm the Bastille 5K returns July 9, 2026
MILWAUKEE - East Town Association announced on Tuesday, March 31, that the 40th annual Storm the Bastille 5K Run/Walk will be taking place on Thursday, July 9 at 9 p.m. in downtown Milwaukee.
Storm the Bastille 5K
What we know:
A news release says registration is now open and early bird pricing of $40 is available through May 31.
Storm the Bastille is Milwaukee's only organized nighttime downtown run. It serves as the official kickoff to Bastille Days, leading participants on a route through the East Town and Historic Third Ward neighborhoods. This year marks a milestone four decades of the opening night tradition.
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The release says race registration includes a special 40th Anniversary Storm the Bastille shirt, a timed bib, and a post-race Michelob Ultra (or water) to kick off Bastille Days weekend. Registrants can also choose to donate additional funds to support ongoing restoration of the festival’s 42-foot Eiffel Tower replica. Proceeds from Storm the Bastille support Bastille Days, one of the nation's largest French-themed celebrations, taking place July 9–12, 2026 in Cathedral Square Park. The free, four-day festival attracts over 250,000 visitors annually and features live music, French and Cajun cuisine, an international marketplace, and street performers.
Register now
What you can do:
To register for the race or learn more, visit easttown.com/bastille5k.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the East Town Association.